Fire erupts at popular seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay

The tiki roof caught on fire Monday at a seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A fire erupted Monday night at a popular seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay.

A viewer sent Local 10 News video showing flames billowing from the tiki roof at the Golden Seafood restaurant on South Dixie Highway and East Evergreen Street.

Another viewer sent in video from a Fourth of July celebration nearby.

We’re told the fire happened just before 10 PM.

A photo taken at the scene shows an orange blaze burning from afar as dark smoke billowed into the air.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.