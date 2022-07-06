84º

Missing South Florida teen may have been abducted by man, police say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

JUPITER, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager who is believed to have been abducted in Jupiter.

Authorities say 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was last seen Saturday wearing a black hoodie, a black and yellow T-shirt, ripped jeans and high-top Adidas sneakers.

Authorities say she may be traveling with a man identified as Oliver Ramos, who is also from Jupiter.

He was last seen in a white and blue long-sleeve Hollister shirt, ripped jeans, black socks and black and gold sandals.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or 911.

