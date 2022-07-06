Numerous valuables up for grabs at Miami Police online auction

MIAMI – If you are looking for a deal, the city of Miami is hosting an auction.

The goods are from the Miami Police Department’s property room.

“Most of the items are items that were evidence at one point,” Officer Jonathan Green said.

Green says everything from shoes, electronics, clothing and even jewelry and cars will be auctioned off.

Much of the items up for auction were confiscated during police investigations, and have been living in the property room and are no longer needed.

The police department does try to return items to owners, especially if they are stolen goods, but they are not always successful.

“There are some that are found items. If we could not find the owner from there, we will auction them off,” Green said.

Green says if you’re looking for a steal, there have been high value items sold in the past.

“Diamonds, we have had. We have had diamonds in paper -- they come from a store, I believe, and that was picked up. It was auctioned a few years ago,” Green said.

So where does the money go? It doesn’t go to the Miami Police Department, but it actually goes to the City of Miami general fund.

The goods are being auctioned on renebates.com until Friday.

There is also a live auction at 10 a.m. July 16 at 1290 NW 20th St. at the City of Miami solid waste facility.