South Florida man accused of molesting child, beating up a BSO deputy

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Oakland Park, Crime
Fort Lauderdale man faces several charges after being accused of molesting a child and allegedly beating up a BSO deputy. (Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office)

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man faces several charges after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say he molested a child and later beat up a deputy when he was questioned.

According to investigators, Samuel Austin Shirk, 20, committed sexual assault and lewd and lascivious molestation on a young child.

Detectives believe the incidents, which also include video voyeurism, occurred over a span of several months in 2022.

During questioning by Oakland Park BSO deputies on Sunday, Shirk asked to use the bathroom. Deputies say that’s when he attacked a deputy. He was later arrested.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Special Victims Unit detective Vanessa Encina at 954-321-4689. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

