Suspect arrested after man shot, woman assaulted in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot Tuesday night and a woman was assaulted in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, deputies arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A woman who had been assaulted was also found at the scene.

St. Louis said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported both victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was eventually found and arrested, St. Louis said.

His identity has not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting and assault is unclear at this time.