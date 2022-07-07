BSO seeking suspect in woman’s hit-and-run death

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Sunday in Pompano Beach, the agency said Thursday.

A driver struck and killed the woman, whose name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Street and North Powerline Road.

Deputies said they found the woman lying unresponsive in the road, and later determined that the driver hit her in the northbound lanes of North Powerline Road, projecting her northbound to her final resting location.

Medics took her to Broward Health North where doctors pronounced her dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.