Feds: MIA-bound American Airlines passenger stole more than $10K from 2 passengers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An American Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly stole more than $10,000 and two credit cards from two separate passengers aboard a flight from Buenos Aires to Miami Tuesday.

According to court documents, as the flight was mid-air, flight attendants noticed the passenger, Diego Radio, pacing the aisle and thought it was suspicious and asked a seated passenger if she was missing anything.

The female passenger said she was missing $10,022 U.S. dollars and $13,800 in Argentine pesos—worth about $109 U.S. dollars—the court documents say. A nearby passenger heard the conversation and checked her wallet, where she found $710 U.S. dollars, $520 Argentine pesos—worth about $4 U.S. dollars—and two credit cards missing.

The flight crew notified U.S. Customs & Border Protection officials, who met the plane at the gate after it arrived at Miami International Airport. According to court documents, they searched Radio and found the cash and cards.

Radio admitted to stealing the money and cards, investigators said, and now faces federal theft charges.