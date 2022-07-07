Officers, victim’s family hand out flyers as they try to solve SW Miami-Dade shooting

Police officers handed out flyers in a southwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood Thursday as they continued efforts to find a suspect who shot and critically wounded a woman driving in her car in June.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers handed out flyers in a southwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood Thursday as they continued efforts to find a suspect who shot and critically wounded a woman driving her vehicle in June.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the 23100 block of Southwest 112th Court just after 11 p.m. on June 13 in reference to a ShotSpotter alert and found the victim, 21-year-old Ashley Rodríguez, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe she was driving westbound along Southwest 232nd Street near Southwest 112th Avenue when she was shot by stray bullets.

Medics took her to a local hospital where she remained in critical condition as of Thursday, police said.

MDPD South District investigators handed out flyers at nearby businesses in an attempt to get more information on the shooting.

Roger Rodríguez, Ashley’s father, joined them. He told Local 10 News his daughter is recovering.

“She’s stable now. Little by little baby steps. It’s been a long way for her,” he said. “She was in a coma and, eventually, now she’s getting a little better.”

He shared a plea to the public.

“Please come forward,” he said. “It can help us a lot as a family. We’re good people. And you know, we’re victims of guns and something like this can happen to any family. It’s just terrible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.