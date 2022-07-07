Pembroke Pines teen reported missing after failing to return home from school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Taylor Alexander was last seen Wednesday at West Broward High School.

Police said she never returned home.

Taylor is described by police as a Black female, who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said Taylor has no known medical conditions.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.