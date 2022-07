DANIA BEACH, Fla. – An SUV crashed into the fence of a home in Dania Beach Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the 2700 block of Griffin Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 6:45 a.m. as the SUV was still on top of the downed fence.

The bottom of the front wheels were in the pool, but luckily the driver stopped just before the whole vehicle landed in the water.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time and authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured.