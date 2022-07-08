87º

1 person shot in Hollywood in possible case of road rage, police say

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
A Friday afternoon shooting in Hollywood at Sheridan Street near North Dixie Highway is being investigated as a possible case of road rage.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Sheridan Street just after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Sky 10 was over the scene where video captured a car riddled with bullets.

According to police, 1 person was transported to Memorial Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Police told Local 10 News that “all parties involved have been detained and are cooperating.”

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true-crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

