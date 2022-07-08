1 person shot in Hollywood in possible case of road rage, police say

A Friday afternoon shooting in Hollywood at Sheridan Street near North Dixie Highway is being investigated as a possible case of road rage.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood Police are investigating a possible case of road rage.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Sheridan Street just after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Sky 10 was over the scene where video captured a car riddled with bullets.

According to police, 1 person was transported to Memorial Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Police told Local 10 News that “all parties involved have been detained and are cooperating.”

(This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News at 3 p.m. and follow Local10.com for more updates.)