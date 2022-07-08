Military flare washes up near Pompano Beach Pier, deputies say

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies evacuated an area on Friday near the Pompano Beach Beach Pier.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated a beach area on Friday afternoon just north of the Pompano Beach Pier.

BSO tasked a bomb squad with examining a cylinder that a witness described to deputies as a “military item that washed ashore.”

Deputies later identified it as a “military marker flare” that the U.S. Air Force is set to retrieve, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for BSO.

Deputies also blocked access to the beach near the intersection of North Ocean Boulevard and Northeast Third Street.

This is a developing story.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Aura Martinez contributed to this report.