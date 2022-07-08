Fairchild Tropical garden volunteer secretly recorded others in restroom, police say

Police officers arrested Justin Torres on Thursday in Coral Gables. He was released on a $10,000 bond on Friday.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A 19-year-old volunteer was secretly recording people inside a Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden restroom, according to the Coral Gables Police Department.

A Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden employee reported finding a mobile phone on May 21 that was recording a video inside a unisex restroom used by employees, according to an arrest report.

Detectives found the phone belonged to Justin Torres, of Cutler Bay, who had been volunteering at the garden, at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., in Coral Gables.

They also found two recordings and still images of colleagues undressing in the employee restroom, according to the report.

Torres surrendered to police officers on Thursday. He is facing two counts of video voyeurism. Corrections released him on a $5,000 bond on Friday. Court records show his next hearing is at 9 a.m., on Aug. 5.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.