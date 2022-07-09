Brush fire halts Tri-Rail trains in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward firefighters battled a brush fire near railroad tracks in Deerfield Beach that put a halt to Tri-Rail service Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area of 4330 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue just before 3 p.m., Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesperson for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, said.

Tri-Rail stopped trains in both directions while firefighters worked to put out the fire. No one was hurt and no structures were in danger, Kane said.

Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire.

Fire crews were wrapping up their efforts at around 5 p.m., according to a Local 10 News crew near the scene.