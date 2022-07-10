88º

1 dead, 1 injured during shooting outside market in Brownsville

Parker Branton, Reporter

Aura Martinez, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Sunday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Witnesses said there was a shooting just as several people stood outside of the Foodland Market at 4610 NW 32nd Ave., near the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

Police officers responded after a ShotSpotter alert, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. They used a yellow tarp to cover a man’s body.

Another man was shot in the arm and Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

This is a developing story.

