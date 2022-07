A man was seriously injured after falling off a boat in Haulover Inlet.

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – A man suffered serious injuries on Saturday after falling off a boat near Bal Harbour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to take him to the hospital at about 11:30 a.m., at the Haulover Sandbar.

Witnesses at the Haulover Inlet and Beach Park saw the rush to aid the man.

