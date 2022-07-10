Man led 3-county chase after shooting woman in West Park

Shawn Williams, of Hollywood, is the suspect of a shooting during a domestic dispute on Saturday near the intersection of Southwest 42nd Avenue and 18th Street in West Park.

WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 41-year-old man who was accused of shooting a woman and endangering drivers’ lives during a three-county police pursuit.

Shawn Williams, of Hollywood, is the suspect of a shooting during a domestic dispute on Saturday near the intersection of Southwest 42nd Avenue and 18th Street in West Park.

According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman wounded required hospitalization to treat “life-threatening injuries.” Witnesses said she was bleeding from the head and neck area.

Deputies arrested Shawn Williams after a shooting on Saturday in West Park. (PBSO)

Williams fled to Miami-Dade County and after an exchange with a police officer he fled in a black Chevy Tahoe, police said. The Miami-Dade police officer described Williams as suicidal.

Deputies said Williams sped away on Interstate 95 northbound through Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The chase involved a BSO helicopter.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Williams on I-95 at Congress Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol troopers temporarily closed I-95 between Congress Avenue and Linton Boulevard in Boca Raton.

Corrections booked him on Sunday morning and he was awaiting extradition to Broward County.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Aura Martinez contributed to this report.