2 people get trapped inside and under vehicle following crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a crash that injured four people Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the area of Sheridan Street and Dykes Road.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a landscaping truck.

Pembroke Pines police confirmed that one victim was trapped inside a vehicle and another was trapped under the vehicle.

The victim who got trapped under the vehicle suffered a leg injury.

According to police, two people were airlifted to a hospital with broken bones, but non-life threatening injuries. Another two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three of the victims injured were landscape workers, authorities confirmed.

Police said the southbound lanes of Dykes Road are temporarily closed. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Local 10 News has a crew at the scene working to gather more details. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.