Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police officers are investigating a child’s death on Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

According to the Mami Gardens Police Department, they were notified just after 3:45 p.m. about a child that was unresponsive inside of a vehicle.

Officers responded to a gated parking lot at the Lubavitch Educational Center, at 17330 NW 7 Ave.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced dead by doctors, according to police.

No other details were immediately released.

