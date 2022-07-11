Man accused of killing animals with a pellet gun in Hialeah Gardens

Man is accused of killing animals near a lake in Hialeah Gardens.

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A man used a pellet gun to kill animals in Hialeah Gardens, police said.

Business owners and neighboring residents found dead ducks, iguanas, ibises, and other animals. Eventually, surveillance video helped them solve the mystery.

Investigators identified the culprit as Redy Diaz Laurencio. While Florida residents are allowed to humanely kill muscovy ducks on their property without a license or a permit, Diaz was not on his property.

Authorities also seized Diaz’s Ruger Impact Max Elite .22 caliber pellet rifle and the pellets and then slapped him with a $530 fine for hunting migratory birds without authorization.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Hialeah Gardens Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Animal Services are investigating the case.

Diaz refused to comment for this story unless he was paid $1,000 for an interview.