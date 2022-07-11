Miami Shores residents deal with rash of car break-ins

Surveillance videos show car burglars breaking into several cars in different areas of Miami Shores.

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a rash of car burglaries in Miami Shores. More than a dozen cars were damaged in just one block.

Helio Cohelo’s car was damaged. He said it wasn’t the first time thieves stole from cars along Northwest 105 Street.

“This has been happening a lot,” Cohelo said.

The Miami Shores Police Department has several surveillance videos. There was another string of car break-ins near the intersection of Northeast 26 Avenue and 207 Street.

Carla Pacheco said it wasn’t the first time.

“It’s not just the cost of the window to replace; it’s going to cost us more,” Pacheco said.

Detectives and residents are asking anyone with information about the burglars to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.