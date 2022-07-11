Protestant pastor among those who remain jailed a year after protests in Cuba

Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo is a protestant pastor who remains in jail in Cuba after being sentenced to seven years in prison for simply participating in the historic July 11 protests a year ago Monday.

HAVANA – Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo is a protestant pastor who remains in jail in Cuba after being sentenced to seven years in prison for simply participating in the historic July 11 protests a year ago Monday.

From Cuba, his wife told Local 10 News that since the 11th, life has been terrible.

And Rosales Fajardo is just one of many examples.

Cubans of all ages throughout the country were arrested and sentenced to jail following the protests.

In a 36-page report released Monday, Human Rights Watch says it has been able to document a wide range of human rights violations during the protests, including arbitrary detentions, abuse-ridden prosecutions and torture.

The Cuban human rights group Cubalex says more than 1,400 people were detained and more than 700 remain in jail.

The pastor’s wife says she continues to pray for her husband’s freedom so he and other Cubans can freely worship.