89º

LIVE

Local News

Van fire spreads to garage of home in Hollywood

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood, fire
A fire that erupted from a van spread to a home in Hollywood Monday afternoon.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A van fire spread to a home Monday afternoon in Hollywood.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Street.

The fire apparently somehow started from a van that was parked outside the home before the flames quickly spread to the garage.

The homeowner, Jerry Francis, told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic that he is a retired firefighter and he tried to extinguish the flames himself before firefighters arrived.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The van was left charred after the blaze, but the bulk of the damage to the home was contained to the garage.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sanela Sabovic joined Local 10 News in September 2012 as an assignment editor and associate producer. In August 2015, she became a full-time reporter and fill-in traffic reporter. Sanela holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications with a concentration in radio, television and film from DePaul University.

email

facebook

twitter

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email