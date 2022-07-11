Van fire spreads to garage of home in Hollywood

A fire that erupted from a van spread to a home in Hollywood Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Street.

The fire apparently somehow started from a van that was parked outside the home before the flames quickly spread to the garage.

The homeowner, Jerry Francis, told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic that he is a retired firefighter and he tried to extinguish the flames himself before firefighters arrived.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The van was left charred after the blaze, but the bulk of the damage to the home was contained to the garage.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.