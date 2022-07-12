2 men accused of illegally dumping load at Medley business

MEDLEY, Fla. – Two men were arrested last week on accusations of illegal dumping at a construction business in Medley.

According to Medley police, they received a phone call Friday regarding the illegal dumping and officers met with the victim who provided them with photos of the incident.

Police said they were able to locate the suspects, Elmer Rafael Garcia-Maillo, 39, and Elieser Naranjo-Aldana, 27, a short time later on Friday.

According to their arrest reports, officers were called to Butters Construction at 8801 NW 87th Ave. around 1:25 p.m. Friday and met with the victim, who said he saw two Hispanic men discarding several heavy duty black plastic bags that contained broken tiles onto his company’s property.

Police said the victim had taken several photos of the suspects and their vehicle, a silver Ford F-150.

The truck had the words “demolition multiservice Rafael Garcia” with his phone number on the side of it, the report stated.

According to the report, the debris pile left by the suspects was 11 feet wide, 16 feet long and 2 feet high.

It was also estimated to weigh more than 500 pounds.

Police said an officer called the number that was on the side of the truck and spoke to Garcia Maillo, who spontaneously told the officer in Spanish that he was “at the Medley dump.”

Garcia Maillo and Naranjo-Aldana were pulled over in the truck later that day as they were leaving a business and were taken into custody.

Police said Garcia Maillo identified himself as the owner of Team Demolition Multiservice Corp. and confirmed that he had been contracted to remove flooring from a residence in Brickell.

Garcia Maillo was issued a civil citation for illegal dumping and both men were arrested on charges of dumping waste that measured 100 cubic feet or more.