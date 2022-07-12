Broward teacher gets big check as reward for being finalist for Florida’s teacher of the year

Gov. Ron DeSantis presented Seema Naik with a check during a Teacher of the Year conference in Orlando on Tuesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teacher from South Florida is $15,000 richer as she waits to learn if she will be named Florida’s teacher of the year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis handed Seema Naik a big check during a Teacher of the Year conference in Orlando on Tuesday.

Naik is a fourth-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Elementary School in Coral Springs, and one of five finalists for teacher of the year.

Naik says science is her true passion, and colleagues say that passion has rubbed off on hundreds of students.

“Seema Naik constantly supports her students and seeks to work with parents, school staff and her community to help children reach their highest potential,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

The 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year winner will be announced on Thursday night.