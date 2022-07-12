Crews battle Dania Beach house fire

Sky 10 over the scene of a house fire in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Dania Beach early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 1 pm. at 409 NW Third Place, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the front of the building.

Officials said firefighters were able to control the blaze within 15 minutes and put it out shortly afterward.

The fire appears to have started in one of the home’s rear bedrooms, but its cause was under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

One person inside was able to escape unharmed, but the fire caused “significant” damage throughout the structure, firefighters said.