Driver strikes pedestrian with baby in North Miami Beach

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rushed an injured baby to the hospital on Monday night in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A driver struck a pedestrian who was carrying a baby on Monday night in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Northeast 183 Street and 22 Avenue, near Greynolds Park.

Fire Rescue performed chest compressions before taking the victim to a nearby hospital.

A police officer and a woman took turns carrying a baby who was wearing a blue onesie.

Miami-Dade police officers were investigating the cause of the crash.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.