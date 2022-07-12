Driver strikes pedestrian with baby in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A driver struck a pedestrian who was carrying a baby on Monday night in North Miami Beach.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Northeast 183 Street and 22 Avenue, near Greynolds Park.
Fire Rescue performed chest compressions before taking the victim to a nearby hospital.
A police officer and a woman took turns carrying a baby who was wearing a blue onesie.
Miami-Dade police officers were investigating the cause of the crash.
