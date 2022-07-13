Bogus ‘bomb threat’ prompts evacuations in Hollywood

(Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies dealt with a bogus “bomb threat” on Tuesday at the City College in Hollywood, police said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the college’s building, at 6565 Taft St., to investigate a suspicious device, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

A BSO dog checked mailboxes. A man wearing an FBI bulletproof jacket arrived. Hollywood police officers evacuated neighboring businesses and closed some roads as a safety precaution.

By about 1 p.m., officers determined there was no threat, removed yellow crime scene tape and reopened the area to the public.

