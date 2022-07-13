Man dressed up as Spider-Man robbed woman in Broward, police say

Officers arrested a man who is accused of hitting a woman over the head during a robbery in Broward County.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Officers arrested a man who was dressed as Spider-Man on Monday night in Hollywood.

A woman told police officers she was outside a laundromat, at 1410 North Federal Highway, when she saw a man wearing the symbiote costume, also known as the Black Suit.

The woman said she approached him and asked if she could take a picture of him. After he agreed, she went on to finish her laundry, according to the arrest report.

The woman said she was carrying her laundry near Dixianna Street when the man struck her head and she fell to the ground. She said the man stole her $45 in cash.

Officer Ricky Presno arrested Lequan Payne shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of South Federal Highway and Madison Street.

Payne, 36, was in possession of $46 and the victim identified him as the robber, according to Presno’s report.

Broward Sheriff’s Office records show Payne is facing charges of robbery and resisting an officer without violence.