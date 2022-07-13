Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti, police say

A man was injured during a shooting on Tuesday night in Miami's Little Haiti.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting was in the area of Northeast Miami Place and 65 Street.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 9:10 p.m. after witnesses called 911. Miami Fire Rescue personnel found he was shot several times.

Vega said the man was alert when Fire Rescue personnel took him to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.