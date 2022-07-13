Teenage boy’s murder remains unsolved 9 years later in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – It has been almost a decade since a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head in Broward County and detectives haven’t arrested the culprit.

Jacob Rivera was brain dead after his killer ambushed him on July 12, 2013, near Johnson Street and North 66 Avenue in Hollywood. He died in the hospital days later.

Walter Rivera said he regularly visits the sidewalk where Jacob was shot and there was a large crime scene. Most recently, he left rose pedals.

“I come Christmas; I come see him all the time,” Rivera said.

Jacob saved six lives after he donated his organs. Rivera said that helped his family deal with grief, but they haven’t been at peace knowing Jacob’s murder is going unpunished.

“We are still here! We are still looking! We are not going to stop,” Rivera said.

Surveillance video shows a suspect running. It appeared to be a male with a shirt wrapped around his head.

A relative suspected that Jacob’s killer was also linked to the murders of Donavin Johnson, Michael Baker, and Andre Kemp.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the murders to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $17,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

This Local 10 News report airs at 11 p.m.