WATCH: Stunt driver jumps bridge in Florida Keys

A stunt driver got the green light to jump Boot Key bridge in the Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – A stunt driver does his latest dangerous drive on a bridge in the Florida Keys and it was all caught on camera.

Travis Pastrana received the green light from the Marathon City council to jump across what used to be the bridge to Boot Key on Marathon on Tuesday.

Pastrana drove the 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster across the bridge with a helicopter hovering in the gap below.

He cleared the gap easily and gave onlookers an exciting Tuesday afternoon.

In January, Pastrana was injured while filming a movie in Fort Lauderdale. Earlier this month he met with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew that helped save his life.