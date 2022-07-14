Caught on Camera: Intense takedown after Florida man allegedly stabs girlfriend

A Florida man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and then choked a police dog.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – An intense takedown was caught on camera Monday night on Florida’s Treasure Coast.

Deputies and a K-9 in Indian River County captured a man who was on the run after being accused of domestic violence.

Deputies used their Tasers on him, but he kept trying to get away.

Once he was bitten by the K-9, deputies say he even tried to choke the dog.

“Get off my dog! Get off my dog!” one of the deputies screamed at him.

The suspect, identified as Bobby Dean Martin, 38, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend before trying to strangle her.

Her injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Martin is facing several charges and is being held without bond.