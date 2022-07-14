Deputies: ‘Scared’ 96-year-old woman leaves scene after crash that left man seriously hurt

A 96-year-old woman has been arrested after deputies said she ran over a man and just kept on driving.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 96-year-old woman has been arrested after deputies said she ran over a man and just kept on driving.

Deputies say the victim was crossing Cypress Boulevard at Palm Aire Drive in Pompano Beach in March, when deputies say Renee Buchsbaum made a sharp turn and hit the victim.

The victim flew high in the air after impact and landed on his head.

A witness to the crash said Buchsbaum just kept on driving, leaving the scene of the accident.

The witness chased Buchsbaum’s car and tried to stop her at a nearby intersection, and claims Buschbaum tried to run her over with her car.

Despite that, the witness tried to convince Buchsbaum to return to the scene. Buchsbaum reportedly replied, “Let’s do that,” before taking off again.

The witness described the driver as a beautiful 85-year-old woman.

The witness also took pictures of Buchsbaum’s car, and the tag came back as a rental from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Ad

During the investigation, Enterprise representatives told deputies they asked Buchsbaum why the car was damaged when she returned it, and she said that she struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

Buchsbaum was arrested last week. When questioned, deputies say Buchsbaum confessed to hitting the victim and said she left because she was scared.

She is charged with failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, driving on the wrong side of the road and running a stop sign.

The victim suffered many serious injuries and is still in physical therapy.