Fort Lauderdale man reported missing, last seen 4 days ago

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday.

According to authorities, Demerian Hudson was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said his family lives in Fort Lauderdale and reported him missing after he failed to return home.

Hudson is described by police as a Black man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs between 200 to 220 pounds.

He has a tattoo of the word “royalty” over his right eye and a lightning bolt tattoo on the left side of his forehead.

Hudson was last seen wearing blue Adidas jogger pants and black Fendi sandals.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective/Sgt. M. Dietrich at 954-828-6628 or their local police agency.

