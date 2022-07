PLANTATION, Fla. – A man who decided to go fishing in a canal Thursday morning forgot to put his Maserati in park, which led to it rolling into the water, Plantation Fire Rescue officials said.

Sky 10 was above the area of West Broward Boulevard and Hiatus Road around 6:50 a.m. as the car was about halfway in the water.

According to first responders, a tow truck later pulled it out of the canal.

No injuries were reported.