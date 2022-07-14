Video shows women stealing $10,000 in jewelry, police say

Detectives are searching for two women who are suspects in a series of jewelry thefts in Broward County.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Detectives are searching for two women who are suspects in a series of jewelry thefts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Surveillance video shows them stealing from a kiosk at the Coral Square Mall, at 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., in Coral Springs, police said.

The kiosk vendor accused the two women of running away with about $10,000 worth of jewelry. Detectives are investigating similar heists in Doral and Boynton Beach.

Officers arrested three women from Miami on Monday after accusing them of attempting to steal jewelry at Royal Jewelers in the Treasure Coast Mall.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

