Surveillance images show thieves who robbed Sawgrass Mills jewelry store

Police say these three people robbed Pollack Jewelers at the Sawgrass Mills mall.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers released surveillance images Thursday of the people who robbed a jewelry store last month at the Sawgrass Mills mall.

The images show a woman in a face mask and all black clothing inside Pollack Jewelers, along with two others, wearing black hoodies, who ransacked the business.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. April 27 near closing time.

Police said the woman walked into the business and pepper sprayed two employees.

Around the same time, two men stormed the counter, smashing the glass display cases and grabbing a number of high-end watches.

Pollack Jewelers is near an exit on the southwest side of the mall, which provided a quick and clean getaway for those thieves.

The store’s website boasts an inventory of pre-owned Rolex and Cartier watches, as well as other luxury designer brands.

While no one was seriously injured during the brazen crime, store workers were left rattled. Local 10 News spotted one man dousing himself with water and wiping his face.

Local 10 also learned that after the attack, one of the victims ran to a neighboring store inside of the mall screaming and in tears because of the strong effects of the pepper spray.

Calls went out quickly to 911 and police were at the scene within a matter of minutes, but the trio was long gone.

Police said they got away in a four-door, silver car.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

