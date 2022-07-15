Man arrested in connection with attack at UPS Store in Miami Gardens

A suspect has been arrested after an employee was attacked at a UPS store in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a violent attack that was caught on camera this week at a UPS Store.

“Honestly, I thought he was going to shoot me -- that was the only thing going through my mind,” the victim said. “That was the only thing going through my mind -- not getting shot.”

On Thursday, Local 10 cameras captured customers at the Miami Gardens location being allowed in one at a time and a security guard manning the door.

The angry attack happened Wednesday.

The video shows a man, believed to be Adaya Atum Baki, lunging at an employee, throwing several punches and then reaching into his pocket for a gun.

The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, said the man was waiting to return a package when things took a turn.

“He got irate. He said, ‘I want my money back,’” the victim said. “He started choking me with one hand, and hitting me with the other one. He put me in a position (where) I couldn’t move, then he took out a handgun.”

When the suspect pulled out the gun, other employees ran for their lives, authorities said.

Baki is now locked up and facing charges of armed burglary with assault or battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.