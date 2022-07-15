Police: Man shot on Miami’s Upper East Side

Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, says officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast 78th Street, just west of Biscayne Boulevard, at 11:37 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Upper East Side area late Friday morning.

Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, says officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast 78th Street, just west of Biscayne Boulevard, at 11:37 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

Delva said officers arrived to find a man, possibly in his mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment, she said. Police did not know his condition as of early Friday afternoon.

Police have not said whether they’ve identified or arrested any suspects in connection to the shooting.

It appears a suspect fled from the scene. Officers were looking at a piece of a car believed to be a getaway vehicle.