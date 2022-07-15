82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police: Man shot on Miami’s Upper East Side

Ian Margol, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, says officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast 78th Street, just west of Biscayne Boulevard, at 11:37 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Upper East Side area late Friday morning.

Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, says officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast 78th Street, just west of Biscayne Boulevard, at 11:37 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

Delva said officers arrived to find a man, possibly in his mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment, she said. Police did not know his condition as of early Friday afternoon.

Police have not said whether they’ve identified or arrested any suspects in connection to the shooting.

It appears a suspect fled from the scene. Officers were looking at a piece of a car believed to be a getaway vehicle.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email