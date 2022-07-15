Ricky Martin faces accusations of incest in Puerto Rico

MIAMI – Ricky Martin is facing accusations of incest involving a 21-year-old nephew who petitioned a restraining order, according to El Vocero, a newspaper in Puerto Rico.
A representative for Martin, 50, who is a father of four, told the New York Post that the allegations against him are “completely false.”
The restraining order claiming Martin dated the petitioner for seven months was issued on July 2, The Associated Press reported.
Martin, a former Miami Beach resident, wed Jwan Yosef, a Syrian-Swedish painter, in 2017. Martin lives in Beverly Hills and also has homes in Puerto Rico and Brazil.