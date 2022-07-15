Ricky Martin faces accusations of incest in Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

MIAMI – Ricky Martin is facing accusations of incest involving a 21-year-old nephew who petitioned a restraining order, according to El Vocero, a newspaper in Puerto Rico.

A representative for Martin, 50, who is a father of four, told the New York Post that the allegations against him are “completely false.”

The restraining order claiming Martin dated the petitioner for seven months was issued on July 2, The Associated Press reported.

Martin, a former Miami Beach resident, wed Jwan Yosef, a Syrian-Swedish painter, in 2017. Martin lives in Beverly Hills and also has homes in Puerto Rico and Brazil.