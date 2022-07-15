South Florida’s COVID levels remain high as BA.5 subvariant spreads

The more contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 is driving the latest surge of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

MIAMI – The level of COVID-19 remains high in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida has recorded more than 15.8 million cases and 76,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state’s Department of Health.

“It’s like the flu now, but not that it is the flu, but it’s like the flu in that it’s out here, “ South Florida resident Sekou McMiller said, adding that he has been sick with COVID twice since the pandemic began.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said it’s important to stay up to date on the booster shots.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, also recommended the use of face masks when indoors in public spaces, early testing, and access to antiviral treatment.

