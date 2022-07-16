Man shot, killed overnight in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating after a man was shot dead overnight Saturday.

Police spokesperson Diana Delgado-Gourgue said units responded to the 4200 block of Northwest 189th Street just before 12:30 a.m. regarding a shots fired call.

There, police found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, she said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pronounced him dead on scene.

Police haven’t publicly identified the victim or any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.