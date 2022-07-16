Miami-Dade mayor proposes property tax reduction

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed a property tax cut to help residents deal with inflation.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed a property tax reduction of 1% for the first time in a decade

Levine Cava included the proposal in the $10.3 billion budget. The property tax rate of $467 per $100,000 of taxable value would go down to $462.

“We owe it to our residents struggling with rising costs of living to provide immediate relief,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor said making a cut that is higher than 1% could result in fewer services or a higher cost in the future.

If approved, the reduction goes into effect on Oct. 1.