Miami police looking for missing 59-year-old man with multiple medical conditions

MIAMI – Miami police asked for the public’s help Saturday afternoon finding a 59-year-old man who suffers from multiple medical conditions.

Police said Marcos Antonio Galindo was last seen in the Flagami area earlier in the day.

He’s described as 5-foot-6, nearly 170 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black and red cap, a black, red and white polo shirt and gray shorts with black shoes.

Galindo suffers from seizures, hypertension, epilepsy and schizophrenia, police say.

Miami police ask anyone with information to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.