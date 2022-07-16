Woman dies in rollover crash on I-195, troopers say

MIAMI – A woman died after crashing her car on Interstate 195 in Miami, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Biscayne Boulevard, approaching the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

An FHP spokesperson said the woman lost control of her Nissan sedan and crashed into the center median concrete barrier, causing it to overturn and ejecting her from the car.

The woman, whom authorities haven’t publicly identified, died on scene, troopers said.