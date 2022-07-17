Deputies investigating after body pulled from Weston lake

Authorities responded to lake in Weston early Sunday morning and upon arrival began a death investigation after a body was found in the water.

The scene is located just south of I-75, off Bonaventure Boulevard and Raquet Club Road in Weston.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office received the call around 7:30 a.m.

It appears the body was discovered by someone who was walking around the lake.

That woman declined to speak to Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly on camera, but she said she did call 911 as soon as she saw the body.

Deputies, plus one or two divers, quickly arrived to try and figure out who that victim is, and how exactly they ended up there.

As result of the investigation, deputies blocked traffic in both directions along Bonaventure Boulevard Sunday morning.