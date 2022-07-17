Mother arrested for toddler’s suspected Fentanyl death appears in court

A South Florida mother is behind bars two years after her toddler died from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

That mother, 27-year-old Gertrude Desir, is now facing aggravated manslaughter charges.

Desir appeared in court Saturday as a judge read her charges, which included drug possession.

She is being held without bond.

In 2019, Desir’s 2-year-old son was found dead inside her Pompano Beach home.

An autopsy showed the child had seven times of what’s considered a lethal amount of fentanyl for an adult in his system.

A warrant was issued for Desir and has been out for her arrest ever since, but it wasn’t until Thursday when deputies arrested her after she allegedly broke into a home in Fort Lauderdale.