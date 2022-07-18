Man accused of forcing woman to perform oral sex on him at Century Village in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police arrested a 62-year-old man over the weekend in connection with the sexual battery of a woman, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Robert Kabolowsky, of Parkland, faces charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

According to authorities, police went to the victim’s home Friday night to investigate the report of a “delayed sexual battery.”

Kabolowsky’s arrest report states that he went to the victim’s home in Century Village apartments around 2 p.m. that day and rang the doorbell and knocked loudly on the door.

When the victim answered, Kabolowsky and the victim sat down in the living room and began to argue about “personal matters,” the report stated.

Police said Kabolowsky then undressed himself at some point, exposing his naked body to the victim.

He is then accused of grabbing the victim by her wrists, forcing her into the master bedroom and then forcing her onto the bed.

Police said the victim fought back against Kabolowsky, scratching and kicking him.

According to the arrest report, Kabolowsky then forced the victim to perform oral sex on him before he left the apartment.

Police said Kabolowsky was arrested at his home on Saturday and was taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

According to his arrest report, detectives spoke with his sister who lives in New York and she told them Kabolowsky has been in and out of trouble with the law since as far back as 1980. She also claimed that he was previously court ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, but authorities could not confirm that.