Woman accused of punching driver in face during road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old woman was arrested last week on accusations that she punched another driver in the face at a gas station during a road rage incident.

The alleged attack happened Wednesday night at a 7-Eleven at 13698 SW 152nd St.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Lilliam Isabel Reyes, of Miami, and the victim were involved in a road rage incident which came to an end at the gas station.

Miami-Dade police said the victim parked her car at one of the pumps and Reyes parked directly behind the victim.

According to the arrest report, Reyes walked over to the victim’s driver-side window and an argument ensued between the two women.

Police said Reyes then leaned into the window and punched the victim once in the face as the victim was trying to raise the window.

She then fled the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.

The victim, however, was able to obtain Reyes’ license plate number, which led to her arrest.

Police said the victim sustained bruising to the left side of her face.

The entire attack was captured on surveillance video and Reyes also provided a full confession to detectives, the report stated.

She faces a charge of burglary with assault or battery.